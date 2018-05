Image copyright Historic Royal Palaces Image caption Anne Boleyn was appointed as lady-in-waiting to Henry VIII's first wife Catherine of Aragon

The last moments of Anne Boleyn who was the first English queen to be publicly executed have been re-enacted.

The launch of the Last Days of Anne Boleyn saw her journey from Greenwich to the Tower of London, where she was imprisoned, brought back to life.

The play at the Tower follows the final 17 days of her life from her imprisonment and interrogation, through to her trial and execution in 1536.

The wife of Henry VIII had been accused of adultery and witchcraft.

Image copyright Richard Lea-Hair Image caption Anne Boleyn married Henry VIII in a secret ceremony in January 1533 after she fell pregnant and she was crowned Queen of England in June

Image copyright Richard Lea-Hair Image caption She was investigated by a secret commission which included her father, her uncle the Duke of Norfolk and Thomas Cromwell

Image copyright Historic Royal Palaces Image caption On 2 May 1536 Anne was arrested on charges of adultery with five men including her own brother, Lord George Rochford

Image copyright Historic Royal Palaces Image caption At the trial, presided over by her uncle, the Duke of Norfolk, Anne Boleyn was accused of adultery and witchcraft

Image copyright Historic Royal Palaces Image caption During her imprisonment at the Tower her family were forbidden to see her

Image copyright Historic Royal Palaces Image caption She was convicted and imprisoned in the Tower of London where she was granted the "mercy" of beheading by a French swordsman