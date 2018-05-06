London

Three men in hospital after London 'noxious substance' attack

  • 6 May 2018
Image caption Police were called to Kingsland High Street in Hackney at about 05:20 BST

Three men aged 17, 22 and 27 have been taken to hospital after being sprayed with what police believe to be a "noxious substance".

Police were called to reports of a disturbance on Kingsland High Street in Hackney at about 05:20 BST.

The three injured men were found and taken to an east London hospital.

The Metropolitan Police said the exact nature of the substance was under investigation.

A spokeswoman for the force said it believes the substance was noxious and not a corrosive substance such as acid.

Corrosive substances carry a minimum jail term of six months, under new sentencing guidelines for England and Wales.

No arrests have been made so far.

