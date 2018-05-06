London

Boys aged 12 and 15 shot in north-west London

  • 6 May 2018
High Street, Wealdstone Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to High Street, Wealdstone, shortly after 13:15 BST

Two boys aged 12 and 15 have been shot in north-west London.

The 15-year-old was found with a gun shot wound after police were called to High Street in Wealdstone at about 13:15 BST.

Minutes later, paramedics alerted officers to reports a 12-year-old boy had also been shot on the same road.

They have been taken to hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made and police said inquiries are continuing.

