Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to High Street, Wealdstone, shortly after 13:15 BST

Two boys aged 12 and 15 have been shot in north-west London.

The 15-year-old was found with a gun shot wound after police were called to High Street in Wealdstone at about 13:15 BST.

Minutes later, paramedics alerted officers to reports a 12-year-old boy had also been shot on the same road.

They have been taken to hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made and police said inquiries are continuing.