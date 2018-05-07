Image copyright Jonathan Brady Image caption The 13-year-old boy was hit by pellets as he walked with his parents in Wealdstone

A 13-year-old boy shot in north-west London was an innocent bystander, according to police.

The boy was one of five people shot in the capital over a 24-hour period.

He suffered pellet wounds as he walked with his parents in Wealdstone High Street at about 13:15 BST on Sunday.

Police believe two others were shot with an air gun, including a 15-year old boy who is in hospital with a head injury. A third victim was hit in the arm, but has not come forward.

Officers from the Met Police's gang crime unit believe the missing man and the 15-year-old were the intended targets of the attack.

A man in his 30s was arrested on Sunday and has been released under investigation.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Rhyhiem Ainsworth Barton was "trying to make a difference" by learning to work with children, his mother said

In separate attacks, 17-year-old Rhyhiem Ainsworth Barton was shot dead in Southwark, and a 22-year-old suffered non life-threatening wounds in a shooting in New Cross Road, Lewisham.

His mother, Pretana Morgan, has called for an end to the violence in London.

"Let my son be the last and be an example to everyone. Just let it stop," she said.