A woman has been injured in a noxious substance attack while on a bus in south London, the Metropolitan Police has said.

The victim, aged in her 20s, was treated near to Brixton Road's junction with Electric Avenue, close to Brixton Tube station, at 13:45 BST.

Police believe the attack was "targeted" and inquiries are now under way to trace the male suspect involved.

Her injuries are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.

A crime scene remains in place and the bus the woman is believed to have been on is currently being examined, police said.

The attack is being treated as suspected grievous bodily harm, the Met added.