Teenager stabbed in Woolwich street fight
- 8 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenager has been stabbed in a fight in south-east London.
The brawl near Beresford Square in Woolwich was reported to police at about 17:00 BST.
The victim, in his late teens, was found suffering from stab wounds and taken to hospital where he remains.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and taken to south London police station for questioning.