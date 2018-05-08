London

Teenager stabbed in Woolwich street fight

  • 8 May 2018
Police at scene Image copyright @mjkubica
Image caption A man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon

A teenager has been stabbed in a fight in south-east London.

The brawl near Beresford Square in Woolwich was reported to police at about 17:00 BST.

The victim, in his late teens, was found suffering from stab wounds and taken to hospital where he remains.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and taken to south London police station for questioning.

