Hundreds of taxi drivers in London are affected, the Licensed Taxi Drivers Association said

Thousands of London taxi and minicab drivers received a text message telling them their insurance had been cancelled.

Danish firm Alpha, which insured drivers through brands such as Cover My Cab and Protector, declared bankruptcy on Tuesday.

Up to 700 taxi drivers and 10,000 minicab drivers are affected, the Licensed Taxi Drivers Association said.

Queues were seen outside London's Protector offices on Wednesday.

General Secretary of the LTDA, Steve McNamara said: "We have notified all of our members about this change, to ensure that no-one is unintentionally driving without insurance.

"We will be supporting any of our members that may have been affected."

A text message was sent to drivers to say their insurance had been cancelled

Analysis by Tom Edwards, BBC London Transport Correspondent

Lengthy queues were seen outside London's Protector offices near Russell Square station

When I asked one cab rep how serious this is, he replied: "Bad!"

Although we don't know, some estimate this lack of insurance cover will affect thousands of taxi and minicab drivers.

What that means is they will not be able to work until they get more cover and this could affect livelihoods.

And it is unclear if those who had Alpha policies will get any money back.

There are already queues outside insurance broker offices who bought Alpha policies.

Experts say they have not seen problems with insurance for cabs and minicabs on this scale before.

Danish insurance company Alpha operates in Denmark and is authorized to do business in all EU/EEA countries.

The company was placed into liquidation on 4 May and went bankrupt on 8 May.

The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority said those with a compulsory insurance policy must find a new insurance policy with another company "as fast as possible" to obtain their compulsory cover.

It is unclear whether drivers will be issued a refund for the remainder of their insurance period.