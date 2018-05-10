Suspect linked to Deptford double murder

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Marie Brown and Noel Brown were found dead on 4 December

The investigation into the double murder of a father and daughter in Deptford has had a "major" breakthrough, detectives have said.

Police say a "significant suspect" has been linked by forensic evidence to the murders of Noel Brown, 69, and Marie Brown, 41, who were found dead on 4 December.

Nathaniel Henry, 37, was reported missing on 12 December and was found dead on 31 December in Southwark.

His death was deemed "non-suspicious".

Scotland Yard said search warrants were carried out at properties in the Southwark and Lewisham areas in the week beginning 30 April.

At the opening of the inquests in December, Met Det Insp Helen Rance told Southwark Coroner's Court it was believed Mr Brown was killed between 30 November and 4 December.

She said Ms Brown was believed to have died between 2 December and 4 December.

A post-mortem examination established the pair both died of "compression" to the neck.