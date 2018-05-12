Image copyright Google Image caption The BMW driver fled from the scene of the crash, in Forest Road

A cyclist who was hit by a BMW being pursued by an unmarked police car in north-east London has been "critically injured".

Police say they are searching for the driver, who fled the scene on Forest Road, Walthamstow, at about 01:00 BST.

Efforts are being made to inform the next of kin of the cyclist, a 28-year-old man.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation into the incident.

A spokeswoman for the IOPC said investigators had been sent to Forest Road and Holmes Avenue to carry out their initial inquiries.

The Met Police said its own Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) had been informed.