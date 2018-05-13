Man stabbed near National Theatre on South Bank
A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed near the South Bank in central London.
Police, paramedics and London's Air Ambulance were called to the National Theatre just before 16:00 BST, said the Metropolitan Police.
The injured man, aged in his 20s, was taken to a central London hospital.
The police said the man's condition was currently unknown. The force said there had so far been no arrests. Inquiries are under way.