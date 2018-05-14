Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There were three separate incidents of trespassing at Stamford Bridge last year

Chelsea have been granted legal action to prevent urban explorers from breaking into their ground.

A High Court judge imposed injunctions after videos were posted online showing people inside Stamford Bridge stadium.

A Chelsea lawyer told the judge the men broke into the ground by scaling a spiked metal gate and one had hung from a flagpole attached to the roof.

The orders, which were imposed for five years, also ban urban explorers from entering the club's training ground.

An interim order had been imposed by a separate judge in December.

Chelsea lawyer Toby Watkin told the court there had been a number of trespassing incidents at Stamford Bridge at the end of last year and one man had outlined plans to ride a BMX bike around the stadium roof.

Judge Penelope Reed imposed injunctions against one named man plus "persons unknown", and accepted undertakings from five named men.

She said the break-ins appeared to part of a trend where urban explorers gained access to notable buildings and posted video of their activities on the internet.

Manchester City took out a similar injunction in October after seven freeclimbers broke into the Etihad stadium.