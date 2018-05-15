Image caption The Lions have played in Lewisham since 1910, and at The Den since 1993

Millwall Football Club said it would welcome a "new relationship" with its local council after controversial plans to sell land around the stadium were dropped.

The club was invited to meet with property developers Renewal who helped Lewisham Council with the plans.

Millwall's chief executive Steve Kavanagh said he was unsure any change in attitude by the developers was "genuine".

Renewal has not yet commented.

On Twitter, Lewisham Mayor Damien Egan wrote: "Just signed letters inviting representatives of Millwall and Renewal to meet me in the Town Hall.

"I will not support a development that doesn't have the support of our community and I want to protect Millwall's future in Lewisham.

"Now it's time to get both sides talking."

Lewisham Council owns the freehold of the The Den which is leased to the football club.

Plans to sell the leasehold land in New Bermondsey were dropped last year after widespread outcry and negative publicity.

In response to Mr Egan's tweet, Mr Kavanagh told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the club was interested in a constructive meeting with both parties.

He added a "new relationship" could exist between the club and the council if the council terminated its conditional land sale agreement with Renewal.

"Lewisham Council can now terminate that agreement. We call upon them to do so.

"That would be an excellent demonstration of the new relationship that should exist between local council and its football club."

He said a meeting would only go ahead if the club was sure Renewal "have a genuinely open mind and a change of attitude".