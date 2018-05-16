Image copyright @MPSTowerHam Image caption Paramedics were dealing with a cardiac arrest in Tower Hamlets at the time

A paramedic was verbally abused and a note thrown at her for parking in a "private space" when an ambulance got a flat tyre.

The note said if the vehicle parked there again it would "be smashed".

The paramedic was part of a team helping someone who had a cardiac arrest on Westferry Road, east London, at about 03:00 BST on Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed a 38-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence.

The full note, written in capitals, said: "Warning this is a a private parking space next time it will be smashed."

A spokesman for police in Tower Hamlets said: "A solo paramedic parked up after dealing with a cardiac arrest patient but had got a flat tyre.

"While waiting for recovery a male approached and was verbally abusive to her and threw that note at her."

People on social media said paramedics had a "tough enough" job without such "disgusting" threats.

Skip Twitter post by @NkwilliamsNw Wish you had a red pen to correct the grammar and use of Capitals 😍#999family our job is tough enough without external factors increasing on scene pressure. — Nick Williams (@NkwilliamsNw) May 16, 2018 Report

One person wrote on Twitter: "What's wrong with people! I wouldn't care if they parked in my garden... they do an amazing job."

London Ambulance thanked Tower Hamlets officers for their support but has not commented further.

In March, a woman from Stoke-on-Trent was fined after she left an abusive note telling an ambulance crew to "move your van".