Man threatens to 'smash' ambulance in private space
A paramedic was verbally abused and a note thrown at her for parking in a "private space" when an ambulance got a flat tyre.
The note said if the vehicle parked there again it would "be smashed".
The paramedic was part of a team helping someone who had a cardiac arrest on Westferry Road, east London, at about 03:00 BST on Wednesday.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed a 38-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence.
The full note, written in capitals, said: "Warning this is a a private parking space next time it will be smashed."
A spokesman for police in Tower Hamlets said: "A solo paramedic parked up after dealing with a cardiac arrest patient but had got a flat tyre.
"While waiting for recovery a male approached and was verbally abusive to her and threw that note at her."
People on social media said paramedics had a "tough enough" job without such "disgusting" threats.
One person wrote on Twitter: "What's wrong with people! I wouldn't care if they parked in my garden... they do an amazing job."
London Ambulance thanked Tower Hamlets officers for their support but has not commented further.
In March, a woman from Stoke-on-Trent was fined after she left an abusive note telling an ambulance crew to "move your van".