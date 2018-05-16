Image copyright Family handout Image caption Kevin Clarke was described by his family as a "gifted footballer" and a "role model"

Police may face gross misconduct charges after the death of a man who was restrained by officers.

Kevin Clarke, 35, "appeared to be having a mental health crisis" when police were called to a road in Lewisham, south-east London, on 9 March.

He died in hospital later that day. An initial post-mortem examination on 20 March was inconclusive.

The police watchdog said the conduct of nine officers was being investigated.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said footage from body-worn cameras worn by all officers at the scene was being reviewed.

IOPC Regional Director Jonathan Green added: "At this stage, we have established that the decisions made and actions taken to restrain Mr Clarke may be in breach of police professional standards and may amount to gross misconduct.

"For everyone involved in this tragic incident, it is vital that we continue to carefully examine all the evidence available to us so we can fully understand what happened that day."