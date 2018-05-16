Image caption A police cordon is still in place in Ashmour Gardens in east London

An 85-year-old woman has been found dead in her home after a "cowardly assault", police have said.

A handyman working at the address in Ashmour Gardens in Romford, east London, found the woman at about 11:30 BST on Tuesday.

The victim is yet to be formally identified but her next-of-kin have been informed.

Murder detectives have not made any arrests. A post-mortem is expected to be held on Thursday.

A police forensics tent has been erected in the garden of the property, with a tarpaulin sheet drawn across one of the glass windows.

Officers have also searched nearby drains and bushes.

Det Insp Paul Considine, who is leading the Met Police investigation, said police believe the woman was attacked between 07:30 and 11:30 on Tuesday.

He added: "This is a despicable incident in which the victim, an elderly lady who lived alone, had been subjected to a cowardly assault that left her with serious injuries.

"It is imperative that we find those responsible for this horrendous offence."