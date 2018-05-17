Image caption Michael Seed is charged with conspiracy to burgle and conspiracy to conceal or disguise criminal property

A man has denied taking part in the £13.7m Hatton Garden heist.

Michael Seed pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to burgle and conspiracy to conceal or disguise criminal property when he appeared via video link at Woolwich Crown Court.

Gold, cash and gems were taken from 73 boxes after burglars drilled into Hatton Garden Safe Deposit Ltd over Easter weekend in 2015.

Mr Seed, 57, from Islington, is due to stand trial on 24 September.

Six men have already been jailed for their part in the raid, which was one of the biggest in UK history.