Image caption Jermaine Baker was shot in Bracknell Close, near Wood Green Crown Court

A firearms officer faces a gross misconduct investigation after a man was fatally shot during a botched attempt to free a prisoner.

Jermaine Baker was killed in London by armed officers in December 2015.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found the officer had a case to answer over using excessive force when he shot Mr Baker.

A misconduct hearing by the Met Police will decide whether police standards of professional behaviour were breached.

Mr Baker was with two other men in a car near Wood Green Crown Court who had intended to help spring an inmate from a prison van.

Firearms officers were deployed to foil the plan and the 28-year-old was shot dead during the escape attempt.

'Legal tests'

A decision not to charge the officer, known as W80 for legal reasons, with any criminal offence was made on 14 June 2017.

The decision was upheld by the CPS after Mr Baker's family asked for a review of the decision.

A misconduct hearing was recommended after The Met disagreed with the findings, IOPC regional director Sarah Green said.

"I have directed that W80 should face gross misconduct proceedings having applied the relevant legal tests," she said.

The Met Police said arrangements for the hearing will be made.