Image copyright PA/Elizabeth Cook Image caption Kasim Lewis pleaded guilty to murdering 22-year-old Iuliana Tudos

A man has admitted killing a barmaid whose naked body was found in a park after she went missing on Christmas Eve.

Iuliana Tudos, 22, was discovered dead in a disused building in Finsbury Park, north London, three days later.

Ms Tudos, of Russian and Greek origin, had been slashed with a broken bottle in the neck, abdomen and wrists.

Kasim Lewis, 31, of Friern Barnet, north London, pleaded guilty to her murder at the Old Bailey on Thursday.

Prosecutor Crispin Aylett QC said: "Although there is no evidence that Iuliana was actually sexually assaulted, the prosecution allege that this was a sexually motivated and sadistic attack."

During the attack, Lewis extracted her PIN number and later withdrew cash from her account.

Image copyright Iuliana Tudos/Facebook Image caption Iuliana Tudos went missing on Christmas Eve

The court heard Ms Tudos was born in Moldova and worked in the World's End pub in Camden High Street.

She had finished her shift at the pub and was planning to spend Christmas with friends after going home to collect her things.

She was picked up on CCTV at 20:33 heading towards the entrance of Finsbury Park.

When she failed to turn up, her friends posted messages on social media, contacted the pub, hospitals and distributed fliers.

Her body was found in a burnt out shed by her friends, the court heard.

Paramedics described a wound to her chest as looking like the logo for Batman or the letter M, and she had been bound with cable ties, the court heard.

Lewis, who was born in Monserrat, had previously been jailed for an earlier sex attack.

In September 2005, he was handed two years for sexual assault and exposure on a bus and placed on the sex offenders register.

In 2011, he received a further eight months in jail for failing to comply with the sex offender notification requirements and a community order.

He will be sentenced at the same court later.