Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the Crows Road/Harts Lane area of Barking

A 24-year-old man has been stabbed to death in east London.

Police were called to Crows Road, Barking, at 23:31 BST on Thursday and found the injured victim.

The Metropolitan Police said: "He was given first aid by officers prior to the arrival of paramedics but sadly was pronounced dead at the scene."

Formal identification is still to take place but the victim's next of kin have been informed. No arrests have been made.