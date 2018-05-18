Barking stabbing: Man, 24, killed in street
- 18 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 24-year-old man has been stabbed to death in east London.
Police were called to Crows Road, Barking, at 23:31 BST on Thursday and found the injured victim.
The Metropolitan Police said: "He was given first aid by officers prior to the arrival of paramedics but sadly was pronounced dead at the scene."
Formal identification is still to take place but the victim's next of kin have been informed. No arrests have been made.