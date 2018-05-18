London

Armed police swoop on suspected north London terrorist

  • 18 May 2018

Armed police have swooped on an 18-year-old man suspected of preparing acts of terrorism.

Counter-terrorism officers swarmed on a north London street at 12:10 BST on Friday.

The suspect was taken to a south London police station by the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command. He remains in custody.

It is understood the arrest is not linked to Saturday's forthcoming royal wedding in Windsor.

