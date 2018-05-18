Armed police swoop on suspected north London terrorist
- 18 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Armed police have swooped on an 18-year-old man suspected of preparing acts of terrorism.
Counter-terrorism officers swarmed on a north London street at 12:10 BST on Friday.
The suspect was taken to a south London police station by the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command. He remains in custody.
It is understood the arrest is not linked to Saturday's forthcoming royal wedding in Windsor.