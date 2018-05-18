Image caption Alexia Walenkaki was playing on a rope swing when a tree trunk fell on her in 2015

"Inappropriate wood" was used in a swing set that collapsed and killed a five-year-old girl, an inquest found.

Alexia Walenkaki was playing on a rope swing in Mile End Park on 17 July 2015, when a tree trunk holding the swing fell on her.

The structure had not had an annual safety inspection for more than 18 months, a report by the Inner North London Senior Coroner found.

Tower Hamlets Council said it "accepts and respects" the corner's verdict.

Alexia went into cardiac arrest and died in hospital about an hour after the equipment she was playing on collapsed.

Vida Kwotuah, Alexia's mother, said: "I am truly disappointed to learn how chaotic and disorganised management was within the council, which no doubt led to the missed annual inspection in 2014.

"Because of these failings I have lost my little girl."

Image caption Tower Hamlets Council said operational and daily inspections took place at Mile End Park

Previously the Crown Prosecution Service said it would not pursue manslaughter charges against Tower Hamlets council after finding "no fault" in the trunk holding the swing.

The coroner's report found there had been an "inadvertent use of inappropriate wood" in the swing's structure by the designer and installer.

The design of the playground had specified durable oak to be used to support the swing, but a cheaper and less durable poplar wood was used, the inquiry heard.

An "organisational failure and lack of accountability" by the council for failing to carry out its annual inspection for 18 months also contributed to Alexia's death, the corner said.

Tower Hamlets Council has since implemented a "more rigorous system" for inspecting and maintaining park play equipment, a spokesman said.

John Biggs, Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said: "We are all deeply saddened that this tragic incident occurred and continue to offer our heartfelt condolences to Alexia's family.

"The inquest jury has returned a narrative verdict which the London Borough of Tower Hamlets accepts and respects."

Inner London senior coroner Mary Hassell is to send a "prevention of further deaths" report to the council.