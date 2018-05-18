Image copyright Met Police Image caption The body of 85-year-old Rosina Coleman was found at her home in Romford

A 65-year-old man has been arrested over the murder of an 85-year-old woman in her home in Romford.

Rosina Coleman was found beaten to death in Ashmour Gardens in Romford, east London, at about 11:30 BST on Tuesday.

Police described the killing as a "cowardly assault". A post mortem gave the cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

The man was held on suspicion of murder at an address in Romford on Friday.

Police believe Mrs Coleman was attacked between 07:30 and 11:30 on 15 May.

Det Ins Paul Considine said: "Every fragment of information is beneficial to our investigation and it is imperative that we gather as much evidence as we can against the person responsible for this horrendous offence."