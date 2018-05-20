Image copyright Met Police Image caption The body of 85-year-old Rosina Coleman was found at her home in Romford

A man has been charged with murdering an 85-year-old woman who was found dead in her home.

Rosina Coleman was discovered by a handyman at her house in Ashmour Gardens, Romford, east London, at about 11:30 BST on Tuesday.

A post mortem gave the cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

Paul Prause, 65, was charged with murder on Saturday and will appear at Redbridge Magistrates' Court on Monday.

He was arrested at an address in Romford on Friday.

Neighbours described Mrs Coleman as "incredible" and someone who was "always happy".

The former seamstress was a mother of two and had lived on the road for decades with her husband Bill, who died about 11 years ago.