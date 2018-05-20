Image copyright London Fire Brigade Image caption The restaurant in Westminster was closed when the fire broke out

Ten fire crews are tackling a blaze at a restaurant in central London.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said 72 firefighters were sent to Cafe Ravioli on Horseferry Road in Westminster, at about 23:45 BST on Saturday.

Half of the restaurant was alight when the crews arrived, the service said.

The cause of the blaze is not known and firefighters are "making steady progress" tackling the incident, LFB later added.

Crews from Lambeth, Soho, Chelsea, Dowgate and Euston fire stations are at the scene.

LFB said the restaurant was closed when the fire broke out.

The Met Police tweeted that officers are assisting with road closures.