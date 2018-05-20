Image copyright Google Image caption The victim died early on Sunday morning at the junction between Upper Green East and Montrose Gardens in Mitcham

A man has been stabbed to death in south London.

Police were called at about 03:30 BST on Sunday to the junction between Upper Green East and Montrose Gardens in Mitcham.

Officers found a man, thought to be in his 20s, with multiple stab wounds. Paramedics tried to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody in a south London police station.

Officers are yet to formally identify the victim or inform his next of kin. A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

A crime scene and road closures are in place.

There have been more than 60 murders in the capital this year, of which more than half were stabbings.

Earlier this month, an urgent investigation into the recent surge in violent crime in London was launched by members of the London Assembly.

On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police's assistant commissioner said there were signs the spike in violence was "stabilising".