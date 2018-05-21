Image copyright PA Image caption Drivers on the Jubilee Line will walk out for 24 hours on 6 and 14 June

Drivers on London Underground's Jubilee Line plan to hold two strikes in June in a row about new timetables.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union are due to walk out for 24 hours on 6 and 14 June.

General Secretary Mick Cash said the new timetables "ride roughshod" over rostering agreements and said drivers were "angry at the impact on work-life balance".

Transport for London (TfL) said the timetable "will benefit thousands".

Nigel Holness, London Underground's director of network operations, said the changes would extend peak-time service from 30 minutes to two hours and could be implemented within current rostering agreements.

"We encourage RMT to continue working with us... rather than calling for unnecessary industrial action," he said.