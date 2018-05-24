Image copyright PA Image caption The use of force was equivalent to once for every 50 black people in Greater London and once for every 200 of the white population

Metropolitan Police officers are four times more likely to use force against black people compared with the white population, new figures suggest.

The Met used force 62,000 times in 2017-18 with more than a third of incidents involving black people.

Techniques such as verbal instructions and using firearms were recorded.

Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott said the "disproportionate use of force is discriminatory". The Met has been approached for comment.

Police forces in Britain have been required keep a detailed record of each time an officer used force since 1 April 2017.

According to the data, a black person in London is four times more likely than a white person to have force used against them by a Met Police officer, as a proportion of the population.

'Demonised, penalised, criminalised'

Image caption Dijon Joseph (l) was handcuffed and forcibly searched after police saw him fist bump his brother Liam (r)

Dijon Joseph, 28, was arrested after he bumped fists with his brother outside a shop in Deptford.

"Before I knew it a large van of police officers came out. It all happened quite abruptly" said Mr Joseph's 27-year-old brother Liam.

Police accused the pair of exchanging drugs and officers said Dijon, who filmed the encounter, was being aggressive, and handcuffed him.

One officer restrained Liam, while a second rifled his pockets. Finding nothing illegal, the officer took his keys and searched his car.

Dijon said: "It just seemed like a typical case of profiling.

"I felt demonised, I felt penalised, I felt criminalised. It's not just our own perceptions, it's the perception of our community."

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating.

London's black population at the last census was 1,088,447. In 2017-18 the Met used force 22,989 times against black people.

Based on population figures, the use of force was equivalent to once for every 50 black people in Greater London and once for every 200 of the white population.

This is higher than in other police forces covering large urban areas such as Greater Manchester and Merseyside.

Ms Abbott said: "These figures are truly shocking. The disproportionate use of force is clearly discriminatory.

"This is not a recipe for good police-community relations

"The government should step in and demand that all forces publish this data. But, then it quickly needs an action plan to end it."

Liam Joseph said: "Before you can create solution it's first best to isolate and highlight the problem.

"Then we can all work together to do something to change it."

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.

Use of force figures at a glance