Image copyright Met Police Image caption Abdulrahman Nassor Juma - known to his friends as Mani - was attacked on Thursday

A man stabbed to death in north London has been named by police.

Abdulrahman Nassor Juma - known to his friends as Mani - was attacked in Barking at about 23:30 BST on Thursday.

Police and paramedics found the 23-year-old suffering from multiple wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination held on Friday gave the cause of death as stab wounds to the chest.

Mr Juma's next of kin have been informed.

A murder investigation has been launched but there have been no arrests and inquiries continue.

The Met Police is currently investigating 67 murders in the capital since the beginning of the year, including 42 fatal stabbings.