Image copyright Met Police Image caption Sophie Cavanagh, 31, was found dead at a flat in Bromley on 20 May

Police investigating the murder of a woman who was found dead in a south-east London flat have arrested a man.

Sophie Cavanagh, 31, was found dead at a flat in Bromley on 20 May at around 18:15 BST.

The death was initially treated as unexplained but a post-mortem examination suggested her death was suspicious, police said.

The 34-year-old man was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder.

He has been taken to hospital for treatment to a pre-existing injury, Scotland Yard said.