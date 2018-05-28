Boy, 14, stabbed near east London park

Image copyright @SickBikeRepairs Image caption Police and London Ambulance Service were called to Higham Hill Road, near Higham Hill Park

A 14-year-old boy is recovering in hospital after he was stabbed near an east London park.

Officers were called to Higham Hill Road, near Higham Hill Park, at 13:40 BST, following reports of a stabbing.

Police and London Ambulance Service found the boy suffering from a slash wound.

The boy's condition is not believed to be serious and no arrests have been made, police said.