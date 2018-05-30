Man arrested over Palace of Westminster trespass
- 30 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man climbed up scaffolding and on to the roof of the Palace of Westminster.
Police said the climber scaled a fence before making his way up the side of the Houses of Parliament at about 11:30 BST.
Police are not treating the incident as terror-related and no weapons were recovered.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of trespassing on a designated site, the Metropolitan Police has said.