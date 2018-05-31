Image copyright PA Image caption Lord Promise Nkenda - known as Promise - was found dead in Canning Town on 14 February

A fourth teenager has been charged with the murder of a 17-year-old boy in east London.

Lord Promise Nkenda - known as Promise - from Newham was found dead in Goldwing Close, Canning Town, at about 20:40 GMT on 14 February.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died from stab wounds to the chest.

The accused teenage boy, also 17, was arrested days after the attack but has now been charged. A trial will start on 13 August at the Old Bailey.

Three boys, two 17-year-olds and 14-year-old, have already been charged with murder.

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on police bail.