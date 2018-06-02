Image copyright Google Image caption The fire broke out at 30 Harley Street at just before 18:00 BST

Firefighters are trying to put out a fire at a six-storey block of flats in central London.

Ten fire engines are at the scene of the blaze in Harley Street, after being called at just before 18:00 BST.

A spokeswoman for the London Fire Brigade said all of the building's fourth floor and half its fifth floor are on fire.

The building houses flats, a dental clinic and an eye clinic, she added. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

On Twitter Cyclist London wrote: "Smoke pouring out at an unbelievable rate, even though some of upstairs windows are closed. Looks like a two level flat. Brickwork blackened. Poor old lady rescued."