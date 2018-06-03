London

Cyclist dies in Deptford after hit-and-run crash

  • 3 June 2018
The junction of Childers Street and Rolt Street, Deptford Image copyright Google
Image caption Police said a silver B Class Mercedes was "abandoned at the scene"

A cyclist has died in a hit-and-run crash in London.

Police said they were called to the junction of Childers Street and Rolt Street, Deptford, at 16:14 BST following reports of a road traffic collision.

A cyclist in his 50s suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of a silver B Class Mercedes "left the car following the fatal collision and made off".

The Metropolitan Police said officers were working to trace the victim's next-of-kin.

Road closures are in place and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

