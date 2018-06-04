Image caption The 19-year-old driver was able to leave his car and fled on foot

A teenager has been arrested over an incident where someone smashed a car window with a large knife.

The driver attempted to escape, but collided with another vehicle on London Road, Croydon, at about 17:00 BST on 30 May.

Police said there were no injuries.

The 17-year-old is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of attempted GBH with intent, affray, criminal damage and being in possession of an offensive weapon.