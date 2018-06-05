Michael McIntyre robbed by men on moped

Image copyright PA Image caption Comedian Michael McIntyre is "fine" after Monday's incident, his publicist has said

Comedian Michael McIntyre was robbed by two men on a moped while parked outside his children's school on Monday, his publicist has said.

The men smashed his car windows with a hammer before taking his watch and speeding off, it has been reported.

His publicist Gary Farrow told the BBC the star was "fine" after the incident in north west London.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called at 13:59 BST to reports of a robbery in North End Road.

"The victim was stationary in his car when two males on a moped smashed the car windows with a hammer before stealing property," a statement said.

Police said no injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

McIntyre is a stand-up comedian and is host of Saturday night entertainment series Michael McIntyre's Big Show.

His UK tour in 2012, during which he played to over 700,000 people in 71 venues, including 10 nights at London's O2 arena, reportedly earned the comic £21m.

McIntyre has also been a judge on Britain's Got Talent and has appeared on numerous quiz panel shows.

Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101 quoting CAD4018/04JUN or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.