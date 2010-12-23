Image caption The women ran Wilmslow Day Nursery

Two women who ran a nursery in Wilmslow have been arrested on suspicion of mistreating and neglecting children.

The Wilmslow Day Nursery in Hawthorn Lane was temporarily closed last month by the schools watchdog Ofsted, after concern over child protection issues.

Cheshire Police have confirmed that two women, aged 36 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of mistreating and neglecting children and released on bail.

The nursery has since been closed permanently.