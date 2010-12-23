Image caption Pc Mike Silcock was hit by a car in Heaton Mersey

A man has admitted causing the death of a Greater Manchester police officer by careless driving.

Pc Mike Silcock, 30, died when he was hit by a car in Heaton Mersey while off duty in March 2009.

Stephen Benson, 25, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving.

Thomas Joyce, 29, and Darren Hamilton, 31, admitted conspiracy to defraud an insurance company at Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday.

Joyce, of Cranwell Drive, and Hamilton, of Burnage Lane, will be sentenced on 25 January.

Benson, who also admitted conspiracy to commit fraud, will be sentenced on the same date.

Pc Silcock was hit by a BMW 3 series belonging to Hamilton, on Didsbury Road in Heaton Mersey, Stockport, at about 2330 GMT on 6 March 2009.