Two teenagers killed when their car crashed into a field in Cheshire have been named by police.

Driver William Paton, 19, and friend William Sheppard, 18, were in a black Volkswagen Golf which veered off the A34 Handforth Bypass on Boxing Day.

Police believe the pair had been going home after a night out at the Parrswood entertainment complex in Didsbury.

Two other men freed themselves from the car and were taken to Wythenshawe Hospital, south Manchester.

Mr Paton was from Handforth and Mr Sheppard from nearby Cheadle. Both were former pupils at Bramhall High School, Stockport.

A spokeswoman for Cheshire Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses or anyone who saw the Golf driving between Parrswood and the crash site to contact us."