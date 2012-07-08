Image caption Forensic officers have been at the property

A man from County Durham has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man and a woman in their 60s were found shot dead in Greater Manchester.

Police were called to a house in Clough Avenue, Sale, on Friday afternoon and forced their way in.

They found the bodies of the 68-year-old man and 65-year-old woman. Post-mortem examinations showed they had died from gunshot wounds.

A 45-year-old man arrested in Seaham is being questioned by police.

Forensic tests are being carried out on the weapon that was used to kill the pair, which was found in the house by officers.

Supt Simon Retford said officers were not "leaping to any conclusions".

He added: "What I can say is that there is no evidence whatsoever that anyone else in the community has ever been under any threat from this incident.

"What happened appears to be isolated, but the fact remains that there has been a double tragedy and our thoughts are with the families affected at this terrible time."