Image caption High visibility patrols remain at the scene while the search continues

Police are continuing to search for a man after an armed robbery led officers to seal off parts of a Greater Manchester village on Tuesday.

Officers were called to Hollingworth at 10:25 BST after reports a man with a gun had robbed a flat in Market Street, before fleeing into the village.

Several roads were closed and children were asked to stay in their schools as the armed man remained at large.

Armed officers remained in Hollingworth through the night and into Wednesday.

The A628 was shut for six hours near Spring Street, Water Street and Taylor Street while police walked the streets looking for the man, causing significant traffic delays.

'Quiet area'

Local residents are being asked to be vigilant and report anything they see that is suspicious to police.

Assistant Chief Constable Garry Shewan said: "Whenever we receive a report of a firearm we have to take all the appropriate steps to protect our communities from harm, which is why we took the step of closing a number of roads and asking children to remain in their schools.

Image caption Police closed off part of Hollingworth on Tuesday

"We have since lifted those restrictions and the message I want to send to those residents who are worried is that where possible they should continue to go about their daily business and we do not want people to be afraid to go out.

"High visibility patrols will remain in the area and I want to assure people we will continue to work throughout the evening to find this man."

Police said there were no reports that shots had been fired and no-one was injured, but the armed man did leave the flat with some cash.

Local resident Cliff Banner was in the village when the police arrived at the scene.

He said: "It's a quiet area this, very quiet and it's a lovely area. I've been up here six or seven years and I've never seen anything like that ever."

Children who were kept in the schools for safety reasons were allowed home a few hours later than normal, but only if they were picked up by a parent or guardian.

One of the parents whose daughter was at school during the incident, said: "I was quite concerned at one point because school said it was in the village but you do worry really that it's involved with school, but they kept them inside and it was nice and secure, I'm sure they were safe."