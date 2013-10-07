Man's body found in Manchester city centre canal

Image caption An underwater search team found the body in the Rochdale Canal

The body of a man has been recovered from the Rochdale Canal in Manchester city centre.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were called to lock 87, near the junction of Princess Street and Canal Street, at about 15:40 BST on Sunday.

An underwater search team recovered the body. Officers are investigating whether there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

The man has not yet been identified by GMP.