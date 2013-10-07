Man's body found in Manchester city centre canal
- 7 October 2013
- From the section Manchester
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The body of a man has been recovered from the Rochdale Canal in Manchester city centre.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were called to lock 87, near the junction of Princess Street and Canal Street, at about 15:40 BST on Sunday.
An underwater search team recovered the body. Officers are investigating whether there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.
The man has not yet been identified by GMP.