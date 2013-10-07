Biker killed in Oulton Park 'track day' crash

Image caption Oulton Park is described by No Limits Trackdays as "feared and revered"

A 52-year-old man has been killed in a crash involving five motorbikes at Oulton Park racetrack in Cheshire.

He was having a "track day" at the circuit in Little Budworth when the accident happened on Saturday morning.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, while two other men who received serious injuries are being treated in hospital, said police.

No Limits Trackdays, which runs events at circuits across Europe, described it as a "freak accident".

Writing on Facebook, the company said two bikes in a "fast group" collided at a blind corner on turn 13 called City Hall.

'Heartfelt sympathies'

Three more riders following behind over the hill then crashed into the two bikes.

The company, which was established in 1993, said it had offered its "sincere, heartfelt condolences" to the family of the rider who died.

Director Clare Keeley said the group was made up of experienced bikers and the man who died was a loyal customer.

She said the owners of Oulton Park, Motor Sport Vision (MSV), provided the marshals for the track day events.

"We run bike track days [with MSV] where customer safety is paramount and lower numbers on track to what the capacity is to assure quality track time."

MSV said it could not comment on the crash as it was part of an ongoing investigation.

No Limits Trackdays describes the 2.7-mile (4.3km) Oulton Park track as "one of the most challenging circuits in Europe, both feared and revered by even the British Superbike riders".

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed about the crash, which happened shortly before 11:00 BST.