Two men deny attempted murder over Heywood double stabbing

Two men have pleaded not guilty to attempted murder over a double stabbing that followed a taxi robbery.

A taxi driver was robbed in Green Lane, Heywood, Greater Manchester, and two men were stabbed shortly afterwards in a disturbance at a nearby house.

Both men were seriously injured during the incident in July.

Ryan Sandiford, 19, of Green Lane, and John Hyland, 18, of Hilda Street, both in Heywood, will stand trial at Manchester Crown Court on 16 December.