Body in canal: police appeal for information

Image caption Police are appealing for information about Sean Markey's last movements

A man whose body was recovered from the Rochdale Canal in Manchester city centre has been named as Sean Markey.

The 39-year-old from Newton Heath, Manchester, had not been seen since 2 October when he was in Nicholas Street in the city centre.

His body was recovered from the canal at the junction of Princess Street and Canal Street on Sunday.

A post-mortem examination was inconclusive and further tests ordered. Police are appealing for information.

Greater Manchester Police Det Insp Brian Morley said: "Our thoughts are with Sean's family at this difficult time and we are supporting them while we work to establish what exactly happened to him.

"It is not yet clear how or when Sean died so we are urging anyone who may have seen or spoken to him since he was last seen in the early hours on Wednesday, to get in touch with police and help us piece together his final movements."