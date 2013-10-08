Drug dealers from Rochdale jailed after 'hundreds of calls'

Image caption Drug dealers Rashid Hussain (left) and Mohammed Yasin have been jailed for dealing crack cocaine and heroin

Two drug dealers from Rochdale who dealt heroin and crack cocaine using mobile phones have been jailed.

Rashid Hussain, 26, and Mohammed Yasin, 36, were arrested in March when police found them with drugs in a parked car in Trafalgar Street.

They were also found with five mobile phones - one of which was falsely registered to Manchester City player Yaya Toure.

The phones had received hundreds of calls from drug addicts.

Hussain, from Trafalgar Street, was jailed for six years and four months while Yasin, of Ditton Mead Close, was jailed for five years and eight months at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.

The pair, who had previous convictions for drug dealing, were caught after detailed analysis of mobile phones.