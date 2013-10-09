Naked urinating Manchester Airport passenger Tasered

Image caption The passenger stripped off and urinated after leaving the flight from Malta

A plane passenger who stripped and urinated at Manchester Airport was Tasered by police.

The 52-year-old had arrived on an Easyjet flight from Malta when he became abusive. He then stripped off.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said police were called to Terminal One at the airport on the afternoon of 26 September following reports of a drunk abusive man.

He was "dry Tasered" and arrested for being drunk. The man was fined.

The spokesman said the man "took his clothes off and urinated against a wall."

An Easyjet spokeswoman confirmed "police were called to deal with a disruptive passenger who had arrived on flight EZY1328 from Malta".

The spokeswoman said: "The passenger was met by the police as a result of his behaviour."