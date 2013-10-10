Bus driver dies after becoming 'caught in vehicle door' in Wigan

A bus driver who was found with his head caught in the door of the vehicle has died, the ambulance service said.

Emergency services were called to Lockett Road in Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan, at 19:00 BST on Wednesday.

Police said the 50-year-old man, who had just finished his shift, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood the bus was parked in a lay-by close to a Stagecoach bus depot. The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been informed.

A Stagecoach spokesman said: "We can confirm one of our drivers was found in a bus near our Wigan depot and it has subsequently been confirmed that he has died.

"Our first thoughts are with the driver's family and loved ones. We are also assisting Greater Manchester Police and the HSE in any way that we can with their investigation."