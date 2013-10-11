Sean Markey Manchester canal death: Man arrested
- 11 October 2013
- From the section Manchester
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man found in Manchester's Rochdale canal.
Sean Markey, 39, from Newton Heath, Manchester, had not been seen since 2 October, when he was in Nicholas Street in the city centre.
His body was found on Sunday in the canal at the junction of Princess Street and Canal Street.
A post-mortem examination was inconclusive and further tests will be carried out.