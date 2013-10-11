Manchester City seek stadium expansion to hold 61,000

Image caption Manchester City released an artist's impressions of what the Etihad Stadium would look like with a third tier in the North and South stands

Manchester City have announced plans to increase the capacity of their ground from 48,000 to about 61,000.

The Premier League club will add a third tier behind the goals of the Etihad Stadium's North and South stands, subject to planning approval.

Tiers will include about 6,750 seats, with fans able to join a season ticket waiting list for the seats next week.

The club aim to submit the plans next month and hope work will start on the project in February.

City said the work would not impact season ticket holders attending home matches. The tiers are expected to be completed for the beginning of the 2015/16 season.

The team has played its home fixtures at the stadium since 2003.

A club spokesman said: "Should the club's exciting plans receive planning approval, City's home, which this year celebrates its 10th birthday, is set to be even more visually dramatic".

The stadium initially had a capacity of 38,000 when it was built for the Commonwealth Games, which were held in Manchester in 2002.

The planned expansion would see the stadium become the second largest in the Premier League, behind neighbours Manchester United's Old Trafford home which holds more than 75,000.